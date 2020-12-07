BTS ARMY causes Young Tak's 'Jjiniya' to go viral on social media as fans joke the song is about Jin

One trot singer received some serious love from the BTS ARMY after his performance on the 2020 'MelOn Music Awards' this weekend!

During the award program, which aired on December 5 KST, Young Tak performed his hit single "Jjiniya," which attracted the attention of BTS fans who were tuned in. The lyrics of the chorus ("Jjin jjin jiin jjin / Jjiniyah") reminded them of BTS member Jin, with some even giving Young Tak the nickname 'JIN JIN JIN MAN.' Comments from fans included, "Why does he keep calling Jin?" and "I've only listened to it once and the song is still stuck in my head."



As a result, both 'JIN JIN JIN' and "Jjiniya" began to trend in real-time across Twitter, YouTube, and Weibo. Young Tak's agency responded to the buzz on Twitter, writing, "What on Earth is this?! From our various social media to YouTube and Weibo! This news that the Young Tak force is spreading overseas... Thank you! Please give 'Jjiniya' and Young Tak lots of love in the future as well."





Many fans were also found in the comment section of a video of Young Tak's performance, causing Korean netizens to be quite surprised by the strong effect and leaving comments like "The addictiveness of 'Jjiniya' has also gotten overseas too," "Whenever I listen to this song, I think of BTS's Jin, and overseas, it's the same for them," and "It seems it's also because Young Tak sings the song so happily."



Meanwhile, at the 2020 'MelOn Music Awards,' Young Tak received the award for 'Best Songwriter' and also won the 'Hot Trend' award along side the rest of the 'Mister Trot' Top 6.

