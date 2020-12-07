The Boyz ring in both the holiday season and 3rd debut anniversary with playful 'Christmassy!' MV

The Boyz have released a special single to commemorate their 3rd debut anniversary!

On December 7 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled their special single "Christmassy!" as well as its official music video.





"Chrismassy!" is a holiday pop track with a track reminiscent of a youthful and fun Christmas carol, complete with the sound of bells and the boys' sweet vocals. The lyrics illustrate an exciting holiday-themed love song, with the members singing that when they are together with you, it feels like Christmas.





The music video ends with a special anniversary message from each of the members, who all thank their fans for their support and encourage them to continue making memories with The Boyz in the future as well.





Check out the music video for "Christmassy!" above!

