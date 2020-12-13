BoA thanks Ha Sung Woon for his sweet potato gifts in the cold winter season

BoA thanked Ha Sung Woon for his 'sweet' gift during the holiday season!

On December 13, BoA took to Instagram Story and posted some photos of her sweet potatoes, which turned out to be winter gifts from the former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. As seen previously, the idol practices a tradition of gifting his grandfather's crops to his friends, crops mainly consisting of potatoes, sweet potatoes, and rice.

In a series of photos, BoA tagged Ha Sung Woon and wrote: "Winter means sweet potatoes! Thank you [Ha Sung Woon]~ I will eat them well! Omg....they are so good..."

It seems that the former Wanna One member still keeps in touch with his former 'Produce 101' (season 2) mentor! Would you also like a taste of Ha Sung Woon's potatoes from his grandfather's farm?