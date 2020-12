Baek Ah Yeon is coming back with a new mini-album!

On December 14 KST, the solo singer unveiled the time table for her 5th mini-album 'I Need You'. Based on this schedule, she will release three concept photos, an album cover, a MV teaser and a song spoiler, starting from December 16 KST.



As reported, this marks Baek Ah Yeon's first comeback since her R&B track "Looking for Love" back in June.



Stay tuned for updates! Her new album and MV will be released on December 24.