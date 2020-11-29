Ha Sung Woon receives attention for generously gifting his friends potatoes and sweet potatoes from grandfather's farm

Ha Sung Woon is receiving attention for his unique way of sharing goods.

On an online community forum, a netizen talked about the way the solo singer generously gives out crops from his grandfather's farm. This winter season, Ha Sung Woon went around inside a truck to share boxes of potatoes and sweet potatoes with his close acquaintances. As seen in the second season of 'Produce 101', Ha Sung Woon's grandfather owns and runs a potato farm in the outskirts.

According to the post, Ha Sung Woon recently asked his fans if they liked sweet potatoes, and also gifted some to Gaeko. Based on the shoutouts of various stylists and variety program colleagues, Ha Sung Woon had gone around the city to give out the yummy vegetable crops as winter gifts!

It appears that he also gave some to DinDin's mother, who "often prays for Ha Sung Woon," and gave packs of rice to HaHa (below).

쌀 들구 가야 돼여 아빠가~ pic.twitter.com/NtnNsONVNy — 보이면쏜다빵빵 (@haneuldungi) November 28, 2020

Some fans also recounted that Ha Sung Woon's father loves to share food as well; they wrote, "One time, even without telling his son, the father had a meat party with the security officers. And, Ha Sung Woon himself would bring free delivery service coupons to his fansign events to give out to his fans."

What a sweet way to spend the season!