Netizens are positive that masks cannot hide the handsome appeal of certain celebrities' faces

Netizens are talking about the way handsome faces cannot be perfectly covered by masks.

On an online community forum, a netizen made a post titled 'Handsomeness is visible because it can pierce through the mask', in which they shared several screenshots of male celebrities whom they regarded to be handsome, even behind a face mask.

The screenshots included actor Lee Dong Wook from his recent appearance on '2020 The Fact Music Awards', Sechskies' Eun Ji Won during a tvN press conference, and BTS' Jin also on '2020 TMA'.

The writer of the post also wrote, "This is all my opinion! What do you think? Any other celebrities whose handsomeness pierces through the mask?"

In the comments section, netizens shared more footage of their favorite masked celebrities, such as BTS' Jimin, V, actor Kim Sun Ho, Lee Jae Hoon, and more.

Some reactions include:

"OMG, Jin's face is sooooooooo small"

"Why are some people saying Eun Ji Won is not very handsome? He is!!"

"Ugh, Lee Dong Wook is daebak"

"The scary thing is, Lee Dong Wook looks even MORE handsome without the mask for sure"