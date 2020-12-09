Aespa's Karina goes through an image change with a slight variation of her hairstyle

Aespa's leader Karina went through an image change with the slight differentiation in her hairstyle.

Karina added cute side bangs that cover the side of her forehead slightly, showing off a fairy-like innocent beauty.

On December 8th, Aespa appeared on SBS MTV's 'The Show' as they showed off their performance of "Black Mamba".

Aespa was able to place their names as the nominees for the first place for this week's show alongside NCT U.

During the episode, Aespa showed off a charismatic performance as netizens realized a slight difference in Karina's vibe. Karina was always seen with long straight hair without bangs but this time, she showed off a lovely vibe with curls in her hair along with light bangs.

With her charming voice and strong dance performance, she was able to show off a dynamic side to her charms as she was able to display both the charismatic sexy charms along with the lovely innocent charms.

Many fans fell deeper in love with Karina as many took interest in her new hairdo.

It seemed Karina also like her new hairstyle as she left a few words about her hair on Aespa's official Twitter. Karina said, "I really like my hair all curly today, I'll work hard until the day we can meet each other."

Meanwhile, Aespa made their debut with their single album 'Black Mamba' on the 17th of last month. They have already gained global popularity as their debut song entered Billboard's Global Charts top 100.