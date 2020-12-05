5 K-pop Idols with their own clothing line

The holidays are the best season to show your loved ones how special they are to you with thoughtful gifts. Are you looking to do some holiday shopping for your friends and family who love Kpop? Read on to see five innovative fashion brands owned by your favorite Kpop idols!

1. KARD BM: STAYDIUM LA

STAYDIUM LA is a streetwear fashion brand formed last year and is run by both BM and his parents, who have been in the clothing line industry for a long time. The name STAYDIUM is a combination of the words “stay” and “stadium.” The brand was created by BM’s mother, who hopes that KARD’s fans will “stay” with them for a long time and that KARD will grow big enough to fill stadiums.

STAYDIUM LA ships their merchandise worldwide, and recently, they also donated a portion of their profits to breast cancer awareness organizations. Very fitting for the leader of Kpop’s “Big Tiddy Committee!”

2. Super Junior Donghae: TEMPUS

In addition to Donghae’s popular cafe, Haru And One Day, Donghae has also been putting work into his streetwear fashion brand, Tempus. Tempus is co-owned by Donghae and his older brother, Donghwa. Donghae is often spotted wearing Tempus outfits on Super Junior’s VLive show, “SJ Returns,” and also gifts Tempus clothing to the other members of Super Junior.

The Tempus website is currently having a sale, so if streetwear is your aesthetic, check it out soon!

3. GOT7 Jackson: TEAM WANG

If you’re the kind of person who only dresses in monochromatic colors, TEAM WANG fashion may be the right fit for you! When Jackson launched his streetwear brand, he designed the clothing with his favorite aesthetic in mind, featuring clean lines, simple graphics, and subtle details that Jackson's fans would be able to notice.

Many items on the website are sold out, so check it out if you’d like to cop some TEAM WANG representative merchandise this season!

4. EXO Baekhyun: Prive

Baekhyun excited many EXO-L’s when he announced the launch of Prive in 2018, and the site was almost instantly sold out within a day of its opening. As Prive’s co-creative director, Baekhyun wanted to design simple and accessible streetwear clothes that would look good on all body types. His slogan of being “fearless” is also featured in many designs on the website.

During EXO’s “Wolf” comeback, Baekhyun struggled personally because he felt that he couldn’t sing or dance well, but one of SM’s trainers gifted him a bracelet that reminded him to be fearless, telling him to channel the Baekhyun from the past who never feared anything.

Prive is currently having a 70% off end of the year sale. EXO-L’s, are your wallets ready?

5. Big Bang G-Dragon: PEACEMINUSONE

Big Bang’s G-Dragon is known as one of the major fashionistas in Kpop, began his own clothing line, PEACEMINUSONE, in collaboration with his stylist. This brand aimed to make GD’s unique clothing aesthetic more accessible to fans who wish to dress like GD without forking over high-end luxury brand prices. PEACEMINUSONE has collaborated with top brands, including Nike.