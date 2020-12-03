6

Posted by AmieAmore 20 minutes ago

Netizens angered after SuperM's website labeled the 'East Sea' as the 'Sea of Japan'

SM Entertainment's global supergroup SuperM recently launched their new website.

On December 3rd, SuperM posted a link through their social media account in which fans all across the world can communicate and connect with the group. However, there is controversy as the map on the website labeled the 'East Sea' as the 'Sea of Japan.' There is a naming dispute between South Korea and Japan over the 'East Sea.' 

Some netizens are criticizing and raising their voices of dissatisfaction. Netizens commented, "How can a South Korean idol group label the East Sea as the Sea of Japan?," "They really need to access this and edit it," and "I can't shield them from this one."

As more netizens express their dissatisfaction, SM Entertainment has shut down the website.


myma564 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

If they based the map on google earth / google maps, the first name on the label is Sea of Japan with (East Sea) in parens. That is how it appears when I look for the label from a US IP address - I don't know if google tailors it from Korean IP addresses.

It is still is a miss for SM.

