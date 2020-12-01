'2020 MAMA' reveals SHINee's Taemin as performer & latest presenter lineup

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has revealed the latest performing artists and presenters to join the awards ceremony.



Along with the previously revealed lineup, SHINee's Taemin has been added to the performer lineup. As for the presenters, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yang Kyung Won, Yoon Bak, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lim Soo Jung, Park Gyu Young, Park Ha Seon, Park Seo Jun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Yu Bi, Lim Soo Hyang, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Da Hee, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Joo Woo Jae, Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Han Na, Gong Myung, Hwang In Yup, Jeon Hye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Bae Jung Nam, Byeon Woo Seok, Choi Soo Young, and Go Bo Gyeol were revealed.



The concept of this year's 'MAMA' is 'NEW-TOPIA', and it will be held virtually in the face of COVID-19 on December 6 KST.



Check out the latest lineup to be revealed below!

