'2020 MAMA' reveals SHINee's Taemin as performer & latest presenter lineup

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has revealed the latest performing artists and presenters to join the awards ceremony.

Along with the previously revealed lineupSHINee's Taemin has been added to the performer lineup. As for the presenters, Uhm Jung HwaYang Kyung WonYoon BakYoo Yeon SeokLim Soo JungPark Gyu YoungPark Ha SeonPark Seo JunLee Sang YeobLee Sun BinLee Yu BiLim Soo HyangKim Ji SukLee Da HeeLee Do HyunLee Jung JaeJoo Woo JaeJung Kyung HoJung Moon SungKang Han NaGong MyungHwang In YupJeon Hye JinJeon Mi DoBae Jung NamByeon Woo SeokChoi Soo Young, and Go Bo Gyeol were revealed.

The concept of this year's 'MAMA' is 'NEW-TOPIA', and it will be held virtually in the face of COVID-19 on December 6 KST.

Check out the latest lineup to be revealed below!

T_O_M_O_M_I
27 minutes ago

King's coming to slay Mamas

0

danylynn
32 minutes ago

Knew it

