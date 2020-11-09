11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) releases eclectic 'Lover' version teaser images for his solo comeback

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has turned into an eclectic and artsy boyfriend in his latest set of comeback concept teasers!

On November 10, WOODZ revealed a set of 'Lover' version concept photos, inviting fans to explore his unique world with eccentric props, poses, and expressions. WOODZ will be returning this coming November 17 at 6 PM KST with his 2nd solo mini album 'WOOPS!', which contains his title track "Bump Bump", as well as 5 other tracks. The singer/song-writer took part in composing and writing all 6 songs in his new album. 

Who's ready to fall for WOODZ's unique world?

quark1239513,433 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

I love how quirky they are.

Sugakookiesntaee347 pts 13 seconds ago 0
13 seconds ago

I absolutely love these!! They're really well composed and the uniqueness is charming

