Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

TVXQ's Changmin to release new 'SM Station' solo single 'All That Love'

TVXQ's Changmin will be lending his voice for a new 'SM Station' single!

Titled "All That Love", Changmin's upcoming solo digital single through 'SM Station' will be out on November 13 at 6 PM KST. The track is described as an R&B indie pop genre combining a house rhythm with dreamlike synthesizer sounds. Changmin took part in writing the lyrics to "All That Love", reflecting on what it means to fight off loneliness and uncertainties with love. 

This will mark Changmin's first solo music release in approximately 7 months, since his solo debut album 'Chocolate' revealed in April of this year. Can't wait!

quark1239513,433 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Vocal king coming in. I'm still hoping we get Yunho's solo comeback this year too. 🤞

