Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE preparing for a domestic comeback next month

According to media outlet reports on November 10, project girl group IZ*ONE is currently preparing for a domestic comeback some time next month. 

This will mark the team's first new Korean album release in approximately 6 months, since the release of their 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary' in June of this year. The IZ*ONE members are currently busy in the final stages of their new album release preparations, with the comeback expected to take place in mid-December. 

Meanwhile, the project girl group born out of Mnet's 'Produce 48' is projected to end their promotions in April of 2021. 

TwicePinkFriend29 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago
I can't wait! SSOTS and Fiesta were bops. Let's get it!

PopAllK-1,042 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

