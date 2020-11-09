IZ*ONE preparing for a domestic comeback next month

According to media outlet reports on November 10, project girl group IZ*ONE is currently preparing for a domestic comeback some time next month.

This will mark the team's first new Korean album release in approximately 6 months, since the release of their 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary' in June of this year. The IZ*ONE members are currently busy in the final stages of their new album release preparations, with the comeback expected to take place in mid-December.

Meanwhile, the project girl group born out of Mnet's 'Produce 48' is projected to end their promotions in April of 2021.