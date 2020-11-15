woo!ah! embrace the 'punky princess' concept in unit teaser images for 'Qurious' comeback

woo!ah! has dropped unit teaser images for their comeback.



The girls will be coming back with their second single 'Qurious'. They've been releasing individual teaser images, and now we have unit teaser images for their 'punky' theme. The title song of this single will be called "Bad Girl", so this gives more of an insight into what the girls' concept will be like.

woo!ah! debuted back in May 2020 with 'Exclamation', and now they're doing a complete turnaround with their concept for 'Qurious' and title song "Bad Girl". Stay tuned for more until their comeback on the 24th at 6PM KST.