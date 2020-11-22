Netizens talk about the hilarious potential group names that STAYC considered before debut

Netizens talked about the hilarious group names that STAYC had considered prior to their debut!

On an online community forum, netizens discussed a Twitter post that a fan had made based on STAYC's recent radio interview on 'Hyosung's Dreaming Radio'. During the broadcast, the girls had revealed their potential names prior to deciding on 'STAYC'. According to the post, the girls had considered 'Girls of Asia', 'Bookmark (term used on web browsers)', and 'Molars'!

Apparently, the girls had been considered as 'Molars', in order to signify their potential to "chew up and swallow K-Pop".

Following this information, netizens laughed and left comments such as "OMG LOL logically there's no name up there that's normal except for STAYC", "LOLLLLL bookmark", "haha it sounds like the company had already decided on STAYC and they were presenting the other names for fun".

What do you think of these potential group names for STAYC? Check out some more comments below:

"LOL I've seen the name 'Bookmark' as the potential name for other idols as well, whyyyyy lol"

"um..........am I the only one who really likes Molars lol"

"If they were Molars then the beginning of their song would have been 'Molars...it's going down.....'"

"Why couldn't they have done 'Wisdom Tooth' instead lol"