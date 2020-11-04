Weeekly reveals preview images for 2021 Season's Greetings

Rookie girl group Weeekly revealed preview images for their 2021 Season's Greetings.

On November 5 at midnight KST, Play M Entertainment released preview images for Weeekly's 2021 Season's Greetings via the group's official social media accounts. The girls are seen rocking the sporty casuals, exuding their energetic and positive vibes.



Pre-order will be available starting at 2 PM KST on November 6th. In the meantime, check out the individual preview images below. Are you excited?