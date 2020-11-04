BTS announced as the first performing artist at the '2020 MAMA'

On November 5 at 10 AM KST, the ' 2020 Mnet Asian Music Award ' confirmed its first performing artist - BTS!



'Gate to NEW-TOPIA, 2020 MAMA' will be held online on December 6 at 6 PM KST. The red carpet event will start 2 hours prior to the main event. Channel and platform to stream the show have yet to be confirmed. Voting for the '2020 MAMA' is currently still taking place via the ceremony's official website, here.

Stay tuned for more performing artist announcements and BTS at the '2020 MAMA'!

