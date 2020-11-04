Supreme court confirms suspended sentence of 3 years for Actor Kang Ji Hwan

On November 5th, South Korea's Supreme Court sentenced actor Kang Ji Hwan (the legal name is 'Cho Tae Kyu', 43) to a suspended sentence of 3 years for his charges of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Previously, actor Kang Ji Hwan was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison if he commits any additional crimes within a probationary period of 3 years. The actor was originally accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by two contracted agency employees in July of 2019. After the court's ruling, the case had been appealed by both Kang Ji Hwan's side and by the prosecution. The prosecution requested a 3-year prison sentence instead of 3-year probation.



Now, on this day, the Supreme Court has formally upheld all decisions made by the previous court, confirming Kang's suspended sentence.

