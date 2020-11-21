4

Bolbbalgan4 reveals 'Love Letter' for 'Start-Up' OST

Bolbbalgan4 is the voice behind "Love Letter" for the 'Start-Up' OST.

In the music video, Nam Do San (played by Nam Joo Hyuk) and Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) grow closer as they try to achieve their dreams. "Love Letter" is about the excitement of exchanging letters with someone.

Listen to Bolbbalgan4's "Love Letter" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Start-Up'?

