ENHYPEN drops debut album 'Border: Day One's highlight medley video

ENHYPEN is only one week away from their official debut!

On November 23 KST, the upcoming 'I-LAND' boy group unveiled the album preview video for their debut album 'Border: Day One.' In the clip, fans can get their very first listen to all six tracks on the album, including "Intro: Walk the Line," "Let Me In (20 Cube)," "10 Months," "Flicker," "Outro: Cross the Line," and "Given-Taken." On top of the music preview, the clip also offers a 'cinematic teaser'-style look at the members interacting with one another in a woodsy, outdoor setting.

Meanwhile, 'Border: Day One' is set for release on November 30.

Check out the full album preview above!