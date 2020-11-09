2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Lee Seung Gi drops sentimental photo + audio teasers for his pre-release single 'The Ordinary Man'

Lee Seung Gi is nervous about his return as a solo singer for the first time in approximately 5 years!

On November 9, Lee Seung Gi revealed a set of photo and audio teasers for his upcoming pre-release single, "The Ordinary Man". The sentimental ballad track is composed and written by hitmaker Yoon Jong Shin, a perfect fall number to demonstrate Lee Seung Gi's growth as a singer and as an individual. In his "The Ordinary Man" teaser images above, Lee Seung Gi can be seen painting a quiet and subdued mood in black and white. His audio teasers below share soothing piano sounds, accompanied by the release date of the single - November 15 at 6 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi will be returning soon with the release of his 7th full album later this year in December. 

6 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

That's a handsome man.

