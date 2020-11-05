Hong Suk Chun runs into EXO's Kai filming for tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', congratulates Kai on his solo debut

On November 6, TV personality Hong Suk Chun revealed that he ran into EXO's Kai.

Hong Suk Chun wrote on his Instagram, "EXO's Kai. My cool dongsaeng. You're finally releasing your solo album, I'm already excited. Kai, who always shows us his best performance, I'll be cheering you on." In a bright selca taken together, Kai can be seen wearing a frilly costume for his guest appearance on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'. According to Hong Suk Chun, he ran into Kai who was attending a 'Doremi Market' recording as Hong Suk Chun was also visiting the CJ E&M building to record an episode of tvN's 'Future Lessons'.

Many fans took Kai's upcoming guest appearance on the popular tvN weekend variety show as well as Hong Suk Chun's comments to mean that Kai's solo album is coming very soon!

Meanwhile, this will mark Kai's second guest appearance on 'Doremi Market' this year, after making an appearance once earlier in the summer.