23

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hong Suk Chun runs into EXO's Kai filming for tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', congratulates Kai on his solo debut

AKP STAFF

On November 6, TV personality Hong Suk Chun revealed that he ran into EXO's Kai.

Hong Suk Chun wrote on his Instagram, "EXO's Kai. My cool dongsaeng. You're finally releasing your solo album, I'm already excited. Kai, who always shows us his best performance, I'll be cheering you on." In a bright selca taken together, Kai can be seen wearing a frilly costume for his guest appearance on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'. According to Hong Suk Chun, he ran into Kai who was attending a 'Doremi Market' recording as Hong Suk Chun was also visiting the CJ E&M building to record an episode of tvN's 'Future Lessons'. 

Many fans took Kai's upcoming guest appearance on the popular tvN weekend variety show as well as Hong Suk Chun's comments to mean that Kai's solo album is coming very soon!

Meanwhile, this will mark Kai's second guest appearance on 'Doremi Market' this year, after making an appearance once earlier in the summer. 

  1. Kai
  2. Hong Suk Chun
5 1,653 Share 88% Upvoted

1

bangchansteponme1,479 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

what a doll jongin is

Share

0

kxk7,376 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

when is he gonna debut? aespa nov 17th and then there is resonance pt 2 nov 23 is his debut gonna be squeezed in between that? ... he deserves better as a senior artist ! sm comeback timeline is literally the biggest mess

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
5 days ago   321   129,544

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND