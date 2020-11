'The Fact Music Awards' ('TMA') has announced their 5th lineup.

The newest lineup consists of The Boyz, IZ*ONE, and Jessi. They are joining the already star-studded lineup that consists of BTS, Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, Kang Daniel, TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, Cravity, and Weeekly.

'2020 TMA' will be held in the 'ontact' version online in December. Stay tuned for more of the amazing lineup!