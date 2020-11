BTS swept up awards at the '2020 MTV Europe Music Awards'.

The ceremony was held on November 8th, and BTS took home Best Song (with "Dynamite"), Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live (with 'Bang Bang Con: The Live'). This is their 3rd year in a row receiving awards. In 2018, BTS took home Best Group and Biggest Fans, while in 2019, they took home Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Live - so their award list just keeps getting longer.

Congratulations to BTS!