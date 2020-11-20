Taeyeon reportedly releasing a comeback album next month

According to an exclusive media outlet report on November 20, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is gearing up for a solo comeback in Korea.

If the report is true, the singer will release a brand new album in December, marking her first Korean music release in approximately 7 months. Between the digital single "Happy" released in May of this year and now, Taeyeon has also worked on various drama OSTs, featurings, in addition to the release of her 2nd Japanese mini album '#GirlsSpkOut'.





[UPDATE] SM Entertainment has now confirmed that Taeyeon is preparing for her solo comeback in December!

