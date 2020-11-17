[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] STAYC - 'Star To A Young Culture'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]
Track List:
1. SO BAD
2. LIKE THIS
STAYC is High Up Entertainment's latest girl group who debuted just a couple of days ago! The group released their 2-song debut EP, Star To A Young Culture, which, you guessed it - is what their group's name means. This rookie group is ready to hit the scene running as their debut garnered a lot of attention from fans worldwide.
The group's title track is "SO BAD." I think it's risky to call your title song "SO BAD" upon a debut, but the song is bubbly and in your face in such a way that it is impossible to ignore. The song has a bit of a shaky start but picks up by the time the bridge comes around. However, the song's frenetic energy does detract a little bit by making the listener feel a little bit manic. However, I can see the appeal of the song is rather similar to LOONA's "Hi High."
"LIKE THIS" begins with the sound of birds chirping in the intro, but suddenly a drop with an autotuned "like this!" vocal makes the song feel like it's out of the mid-2000s rather than the debut of a new group in 2020. The chorus is a bit corny in this song, and the manipulated voice saying 'like this!" detracts a bit. I think I would have preferred the non-manipulated voice of one of the members there.
MV REVIEW
I wasn't sure what to expect with STAYC's MV for "SO BAD." The group is insanely beautiful, and there's no doubt about it. Every member is beyond gorgeous, but the video's not-so-great green screen set is a bit distracting. I think that the group, as a rookie group, is making the most out of what they have and are doing a great job in the MV. Some scenes and outfits feel a little disconnected, but despite their efforts, the video receives a fairly average score in my eyes.
SCORE:
MV Relevance…..7
MV Production…..6
MV Concept……..6
MV Score: 6.3
Album Production…...7
Album Concept……...7
Tracklisting…………...7
Album Score: 7
Overall: 6.67
