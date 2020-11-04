Super Junior to host a special live stream prior to the release of 'The Melody'

Super Junior will be hosting a special live stream an hour before the release of the upcoming fan song, "The Melody".



As previously reported, Super Junior will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with "The Melody" on November 6 at 6 PM KST. The song is to express gratitude not just to the members themselves, but also to the fans who have walked the path with them together.

The special V Live will take place in the same venue as 'Beyond LIVE - SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event –Invitation', which is the online fan meeting event scheduled on November 7th KST, giving E.L.Fs a sneak preview of the event.