Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Artists & MCs from this weekend's music shows confirm they've tested negative for COVID19

As previously reported, numerous artists, staff members, and production crew, and employees who participated in the November 28 recording for MBC's 'Show! Music Core' and the November 29 recording for SBS's 'Inkigayo' have undergone precautionary COVID19 testing.

Many artists and their agencies are now stepping up to confirm that they've fortunately tested negative for the virus, and will resume schedules soon. 

Shortly after attending the November 29 recording for SBS's 'Inkigayo', UP10TION member Bitto was notified that he had come in close contact with a COVID19 carrier. He immediately underwent testing and received positive results, prompting many of the artists and crew of this past weekend's music shows to take precautionary measures. 

 

As of December 1, 'Show! Music Core' MC IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju has confirmed that she has tested negative, along with all of her group members. 'Inkigayo' MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun have also confirmed that they have tested negative, including their staff members. 

Idol groups and artists including Jo Seung Youn, Natty, STAYC, and more have also now confirmed that they have tested negative for COVID19, along with their accompanying staff members. 

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing situation. 

thank god they don't have corona

chani is negative too thankfully

course i said i wouldn't care but of course i did

even though i think its stupid to care about someone i never met and will never even exist to, i dont really have control over that lmao


sometimes you realize youre a fuckin idiot and there's nothing you can do about it
