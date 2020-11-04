17

3

Teaser
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE drops concept video and poster for 'MMM'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE unveiled their next teasers for "MMM"!

In the concept video, TREASURE is seen exuding seductive charisma, whispering through the video. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's set to drop on November 6 at 6 PM KST.

Watch TREASURE's "MMM" concept video above and comeback poster below. Are you ready for their comeback? 

  1. TREASURE
2 1,204 Share 85% Upvoted

3

blackvelvet-once227 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

THIS FEELS ILLEGAL 😭😭

Share

2

longtymnosee1,406 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

YG is definitely trying to put Teumes in jail with this one lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
4 days ago   320   128,581

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND