TREASURE drops concept video and poster for 'MMM'

TREASURE unveiled their next teasers for "MMM"!



In the concept video, TREASURE is seen exuding seductive charisma, whispering through the video. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's set to drop on November 6 at 6 PM KST.



Watch TREASURE's "MMM" concept video above and comeback poster below. Are you ready for their comeback?