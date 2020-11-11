13

Rainbow's Hyunyoung calls DinDin a pervert?

Rainbow's Hyunyoung called DinDin a "pervert."

On November 10, DinDin shared a video on his YouTube channel 'DingaDinga' featuring Hyunyoung as a guest. The two were tasked with making kimchi together, and DinDin expressed, "The comments are saying that they want us to do our own version of 'We Got Married'."

He continued, "Instead of 'We Got Married', it's 'let's sleep together for a day,'" and Hyunyoung responded with a straight face, "Crazy pervert."

Taken aback, DinDin said, "No, that's not what I meant. It's 'Let's Sleep Over One Day at Home'. Who would look forward to us being all lovey-dovey?" She then responded, "I'll think about it."

Would you want to see DinDin and Hyunyoung feature in their own version of 'We Got Married'.

  1. DinDin
  2. Rainbow
  3. Hyunyoung
NgohiongPuso952 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

CLICK BAIT!

bkibz199 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Allkpop get a life

