SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa reveals Winter's teaser images for "Black Mamba"

SM Entertainment's upcoming girl group aespa has dropped their first teaser images.



On November 5 at noon KST, the girls revealed the first set of teaser images for their debut single "Black Mamba" featuring member Winter. "Black Mamba" is set to release on November 17 at 6 PM KST.



aespa is a combination of 'æ', which means 'avatar x experience', and the English word 'aspect'. The group name is supposed to symbolize meeting your other self as an avatar and experiencing a new world. The group will be debuting in November. This is SM Entertainment's first new group since NCT in 2016 and its first girl group since Red Velvet in 2014.

Check out Winter's teaser images above and below. What do you think?