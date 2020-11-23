TWICE to premiere their new performance video for "I CAN'T STOP ME" on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' YouTube channel

JYP Entertainment revealed that TWICE will be premiering their performance video for "I Can't Stop Me" on the YouTube channel of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on November 30th at 12:30 AM EST.

🚨BIG NEWS!🚨 Pop superstars #TWICE will premiere their new performance video for "I CAN'T STOP ME" on our YouTube channel on Monday 11/30 at 12:30am ET! Subscribe now to get alerts https://t.co/mYgBXFSuNu @JYPETWICE #트와이스 #TWICE_Colbert #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/yVVwAMdZRy — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 23, 2020

The girl group will be performing the English version of their new song "I Can't Stop Me" on the show. The group will be appearing on the "Play At Home" series of the show.

This will be TWICE's first performance for a U.S. late-night talk show. Many fans are excited as they mark their calendars.