EVERGLOW released a Halloween version of "La Di Da".

E:U dressed up as Sarah Connor from 'Terminator', Sihyeon dressed as Scarlet Witch from the Marvel universe, Mia dressed as Matilda from 'The Professional', Onda was Harley Quinn from the DC universe, Yiren dressed as Black Widow from the Marvel universe, and Aisha was Lara Croft from 'Tomb Raider'.

