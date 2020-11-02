Seventeen's Mingyu and Hoshi reported to appear as guests on upcoming 'Running Man' episode

Two Seventeen members will be appearing on 'Running Man' soon!





On November 2 KST, it was reported that Mingyu and Hoshi were shooting their guest apperance on the SBS variety program on location in Seoul that day. The apperance marks roughly six months since Seventeen has appeared on the program, having last participated as guests back in May.



Meanwhile, SBS has yet to confirm the official airdate of the episode.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting 'Running Man' apperance!