8

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seventeen's Mingyu and Hoshi reported to appear as guests on upcoming 'Running Man' episode

AKP STAFF

Two Seventeen members will be appearing on 'Running Man' soon!


On November 2 KST, it was reported that Mingyu and Hoshi were shooting their guest apperance on the SBS variety program on location in Seoul that day. The apperance marks roughly six months since Seventeen has appeared on the program, having last participated as guests back in May.

Meanwhile, SBS has yet to confirm the official airdate of the episode.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting 'Running Man' apperance!

  1. Seventeen
  2. Mingyu
  3. Hoshi
1 1,310 Share 89% Upvoted

0

bluemargarita107 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Carats are really spoiled fandom! They just finished promotions but we are still getting guest appearances!! Hihi Goodluck on your filming and I hope it will be fun episode!!!

Share
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
1 day ago   302   115,241

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND