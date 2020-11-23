P1Harmony's Keeho, Theo, Jiung, and Intak showcase vocal chemistry with cover of CNBLUE's 'Then, Now and Forever'

Another FNC Entertainment act has come out with a cover of CNBLUE's latest single "Then, Now and Forever"!





On November 23 KST, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, and Intak, members of the label's rookie boy group P1Harmony, starred in a new cover video where they performed a specially remixed version of the CNBLUE song.





The performance is a part of a series called 'COVER with BLUE,' where various FNC Entertainment artists put their own twists on "Then, Now and Forever." Other artists that have participated in the series include SF9's Inseong and Jaeyoon and N.Flying's Seunghyub.



Meanwhile, "Then, Now and Forever," the title track on CNBLUE's 8th mini album 'RECODE,' was released on November 17.

Check out the cover above!