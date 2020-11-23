5

Posted by danisurst

P1Harmony's Keeho, Theo, Jiung, and Intak showcase vocal chemistry with cover of CNBLUE's 'Then, Now and Forever'

Another FNC Entertainment act has come out with a cover of CNBLUE's latest single "Then, Now and Forever"!


On November 23 KST, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, and Intak, members of the label's rookie boy group P1Harmony, starred in a new cover video where they performed a specially remixed version of the CNBLUE song.


The performance is a part of a series called 'COVER with BLUE,' where various FNC Entertainment artists put their own twists on "Then, Now and Forever." Other artists that have participated in the series include SF9's Inseong and Jaeyoon and N.Flying's Seunghyub.

Meanwhile, "Then, Now and Forever," the title track on CNBLUE's 8th mini album 'RECODE,' was released on November 17.

Check out the cover above!

istananangel222 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

i'm sorry but i think none of them have a standout voice, and thats even WITH all the autotune used here


i guess that to truly sing in a way thats special you have to be really passionate about singing and you have to be very in touch with your emotions. That means you have to be able to connect with the material. And you have to be able to relax enough. I didnt start singing really well until I could handle technique well enough to stop thinking about it so much and focus on emotion and the feeling of enjoying singing the song.

A person like Kihyun sings really well and its mostly because he's full of passion. He's just bursting with it. He always knows what all the notes are and how he wants to make them sound and what they mean and how to make it sound like that etc. He knows how to be enthralling as a singer. I can also tell that he really loves singing but he also loves being good at singing. It makes him proud. So I think thats what makes him great. definitely greater than over half the industry.

Maybe keehobo and company havent found themselves as singers yet? maybe when they do they will start to sound interesting. They dont look happy either. They dont look like a group that just debuted and now everybody is finally hearing them sing and watching them perform. They dont look like theyre having a great time. Maybe that's also part of the problem. They're NOT having a good time

