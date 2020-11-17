Rookie girl group STAYC's Sumin, Sieun, and Isa make their radio broadcast debut on 'Hyosung's Dreaming Radio'

Rookie girl group STAYC members Sumin, Sieun, and Isa made their major broadcasting station radio debuts on November 17, through MBC FM4U's 'Hyosung's Dreaming Radio'!

It has been just five days since the girl group debuted, and so the three members were excited about their first public radio appearance since their debut.

On this day, the three members of the group introduced themselves and explained that Sumin was their leader. Sumin introduced herself saying, "I'm the leader of the group and have the role of being a good example." Sieun, who is famous for being singer Park Nam Jung's daughter, introduced herself saying, "I'm the main vocal and I'm the witty one." Isa stated that she was the "Mom" of the team and also the main vocal.



STAYC also stated that they will release a hip-hop version of their debut song "So Bad" if the MV reaches 10 million views on YouTube. The girl group STAYC gained much interest before their debut for their visuals.



Meanwhile, STATC is the first girl group produced by the producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung. STAYC is the acronym for the girl group's first single, "Star To A Young Culture," with six members' aspirations to become a star leading the young culture. Check out STAYC's full radio broadcast recap below!