Former AOA member Mina updates her fans and shares her new haircut

Former AOA member Mina communicated with fans about her recent hair cut and updated them through social media.

On November 17th, Mina posted two photos with a rainy cloud emoticon on her Instagram with the caption, "I cut my bangs..."


In the photo released, Mina is staring at the camera with her tangled hair blown away by the wind. Even though she covered her face with a mask, her gaze was somewhat filled with sadness.

Fans were worried and commented, "You're not sick, are you?" "I hope you cheer up," and "I hope you feel better and stay healthy." Many fans left messages of support and love to the former singer.


Meanwhile, Mina debuted as AOA in 2012 but left the girl group AOA in May last year to change her career as an actor. Although she signed an exclusive contract with Woori Actors, she left the agency when the contract was terminated last September.

Above all, Mina caused a stir in the process, claiming that leader Jimin bullied her during her time as AOA. Since then, many fans have shown their support for her quick recovery.

  1. Mina
JayJay1-8 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

She looks fine as always. The blown by the wind hair is even more beautiful

pink_oracle9,554 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I feel like my heart skips a beat whenever I read her name in a headline.

