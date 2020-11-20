Rapper GREE renews contract with Brand New Music

Rapper GREE has renewed his contract with Brand New Music.



On November 20, the Brand New Music announced GREE had signed on with them once again, stating, "We signed an exclusive artist contract with him in 2015, and he debuted and started to become a sincere artist. After his gorgeous debut with 'Nineteen' in 2016, which sweeped the top of music charts, he has steadily released his own music and grown into a singer-songwriter loved by many fans."



GREE most recently dropped his track "Look", which focused on the rapper as a vocalist.



Stay tuned for updates on GREE.

