Mnet confirms Wanna One not performing at '2020 MAMA'

Wanna One will not be performing at the '2020 Mnet Asia Music Awards'.



On November 20, Mnet responded to reports about Wanna One performing at the event, stating, "Wanna One have decided not to hold a performance at this year's 'MAMA'." The network stated they had discussed a performance with the members' labels, but they ultimately decided not to prepare a reunion performance.



Previously, CJ ENM proposed a Wanna One performance at the '2020 MAMA', but Mnet stated nothing had been confirmed until today.



Wanna One's contract officially came to an end in December of 2018, and they wrapped up their activities in January of 2019.