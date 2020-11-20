Rapper Giant Pink to tie the knot this weekend!

Giant Pink will be tying the knot to her fiance this weekend!
After delaying her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old rapper will be marrying her fiance, who's a non-celebrity in the restaurant business, on November 22 KST.
Giant Pink also impressed fans with photos of her beautiful wedding dress, which reportedly costs more than 10 million Won ($8964.27 USD).
Congratulations to Giant Pink and her fiance once again!
