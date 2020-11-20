9

Posted by germainej 46 minutes ago

Rapper Giant Pink to tie the knot this weekend!

AKP STAFF

Giant Pink will be tying the knot to her fiance this weekend!

After delaying her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old rapper will be marrying her fiance, who's a non-celebrity in the restaurant business, on November 22 KST. 

Giant Pink also impressed fans with photos of her beautiful wedding dress, which reportedly costs more than 10 million Won ($8964.27 USD).

Congratulations to Giant Pink and her fiance once again!

 

God_is_Seulgi35 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I know Giant Pink through her collab song with Yeri "Tuesday Over Monday". She got swag and flow. Best wishes, Giant Pink and fiance!

