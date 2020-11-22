Protesters in Hong Kong embrace BTS for their alleged reference to the yellow umbrella movement

Protesters in Hong Kong are embracing BTS after the appearance of a certain umbrella.

Recently, BTS released a preview video of their 2021 season's greeting featuring the boys all dressed up in retro outfits. In the video, member Jungkook is seen carrying a yellow umbrella, following an edited footage of multiple umbrellas appearing in the same frame.

Following this video, protesters in Hong Kong who have been a part of the Umbrella Movement for the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill have noticed that Jungkook's umbrella might be a reference to their protests. As a political symbol of resistance, the yellow umbrella has been used widely by protesters in Hong Kong since 2019.

In light of their controversial Van Fleet Award speech, BTS and other Chinese idols in K-pop have in the spotlight for their varied positions in regards to China-Korea relations. Amid this climate, the appearance of multiple yellow umbrellas has incited heated discussion among Hong Kong fans, with the majority claiming that they have BTS' support.

According to 'Nate News', as much as umbrellas are reminiscent of the protests in Hong Kong, fans in the region have claimed that "no coincidence is a coincidence if it occurs too often." In the article, the fans have also shared that "it's extremely apparent, but even if it were a misunderstanding, this is a beautiful misunderstanding."

What do you think of this issue?