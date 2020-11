BTS is preparing for another Season's Greeting package for their fans.

The boys have been releasing the Season's Greetings packages starting 2014 in which they show off different charms. This year, the group has decided to go full retro as they show off various vintage looks from the 80s and 90s.

The video shows each member boasting of various concepts and styles that are vintage and retro. Look out for BTS's 2021 Season's Greeting package that will be released soon.