Ghost9 have revealed a teaser poster for their comeback with 'Pre Episode 2: W.all'.
In the teaser below, the Ghost9 members' silhouettes can be seen as they're enshrouded in shadow. Their 'Pre Episode 2: W.all' release is set for December 10 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Ghost9's second mini album!
Ghost9 stand in shadows in 'Pre Episode 2: W.all' teaser poster
