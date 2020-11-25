3

Ghost9 stand in shadows in 'Pre Episode 2: W.all' teaser poster

Ghost9 have revealed a teaser poster for their comeback with 'Pre Episode 2: W.all'.

In the teaser below, the Ghost9 members' silhouettes can be seen as they're enshrouded in shadow. Their 'Pre Episode 2: W.all' release is set for December 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Ghost9's second mini album!

nia-meria13 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Kpop album titles these days be like:

INFINITY: Act II;

Sun.Shine, Part 1: Earth;

BlueNights Episode 5 Act IV: LoVe and PeA.cE

