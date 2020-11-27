Brand New Music announces abrupt end to 'Nth Month's Eunsang'

Brand New Music has announced the end of 'Nth Month's Eunsang'.

'Nth Month's Eunsang' was a series where Lee Eun Sang showed fans what he was up to that month. The last episode was in October, and fans who had been waiting for Eunsang's November episode were instead told that the series would be coming to an end. Brand New Music explained that the series, which showed Eunsang's everyday life, was seriously limited because of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. They revealed that filming would be halted and the series would undergo maintenance.

However, angry fans pointed out that the resurgence was a bad excuse as it had just happened in the last few days, and November is already coming to a close. Any planned filming at this point would not result in a video coming out in November. Also, fans pointed out because the series shows Eunsang going about his everyday life, the series was actually perfectly suited for encouragements to stay at home.

