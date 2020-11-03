New rookie group STAYC is drawing attention for their outstanding visuals

STAYC, known as the '4th generation visual girl group', will be finally making their debut.



The new girl group will be releasing their first single 'Star To A Young Culture' as they make their first footsteps into the music industry. The six members are geared up with six different 'Teen Fresh' charms.



The group consisting of six girls is releasing the album, which symbolizes the stars who will be the leaders to the culture of the young generation.



As the average age of the members being 17, STAYC plans to challenge themselves by making their way into the K-pop scene with their young and fresh charms. Many netizens have recently taken keen attention to the girls as they released various teaser images before their debut. In particular, many were impressed with all the six members' visuals as each one has outstanding beauty.



Since the release of the concept photo, there have been many discussions in various online communities as many netizens agree the new girl group is the new 'Visual group.'



However, it isn't just visuals that STAYC will be known for. STAYC is said to have both talents and looks as all six members have strong vocals and performance abilities. There is high anticipation for this new girl group as they are said to have solid basic skills and possibilities enough to be the powerhouse of the next generation girl group.



STAYC's single 'Star To A Young Culture', will release later this month on November 12 at 6 PM KST.

