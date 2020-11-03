15

BLACKPINK become the artist with the most music videos with over 900 million views

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK recently became the artist with the most music videos with over 900 million views on YouTube as their song "As If It's Your Last" reached 900 million views. 

According to YG Entertainment on November 3rd, BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" surpassed 900 million views at 3:26 PM KST on the same day.

It has been 145 days since the video reached 800 million views on June 11th of this year. Although the song has been released for more than three years, the music video steadily gained more views.

We congratulate BLACKPINK for their new achievement! 

Most of them are from SEA fans lol

But BP is a group though. They can't compare to solo artists. They're the first for a singing group but not as individual artists. Also, having many views doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to be remembered 15 to 20 years from now.

