BLACKPINK become the artist with the most music videos with over 900 million views

BLACKPINK recently became the artist with the most music videos with over 900 million views on YouTube as their song "As If It's Your Last" reached 900 million views.

According to YG Entertainment on November 3rd, BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" surpassed 900 million views at 3:26 PM KST on the same day.

It has been 145 days since the video reached 800 million views on June 11th of this year. Although the song has been released for more than three years, the music video steadily gained more views.

We congratulate BLACKPINK for their new achievement!