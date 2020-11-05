10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Ryu Hyoyoung will promote under new stage name 'Jung Woo Yeon' after signing an exclusive contract with Big Picture Entertainment

Actress Ryu Hyoyoung signed an exclusive contract with Big Picture Entertainment on November 5th and decided to use the stage name 'Jung Woo Yeon' in the future.

Jung Woo Yeon stated, "I'm fortunate to start anew with a company that is well matched to me, and I will also be changing my name. I will be an actress who improves and grows."

Jung Woo Yeon won the 80th Chunhyang Contest in 2010 and debuted as an actress through KBS 2TV's 'Jungle Fish 2' the same year. Since then, she has appeared in various dramas and shows. She is also known as the twin sister of Ryu Hwayoung, the former member of T-ara.

Icameinyoonasass65 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

she needs a new face and identity to survive in korea

soapbox1,252 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

changing your stage name isn't going to make people forget who you are fyi

