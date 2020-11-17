Netizens have mixed opinions about aespa's fandom name 'MY'

A short time ago, SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa announced the name of their fandom.

The company created an official fan club community where aespa's fans can share memorable moments with the group. SM Entertainment announced the official fandom name 'MY' on the site.

While many believed the name was creative, some thought otherwise. Some netizens pointed out that the fandom name would be too difficult to search for, and also seemed that SM Entertainment wasn't too creative with the name.

These netizens criticized that it would be better if the company left the fandom's name to the fans to make. Netizens left various opinions on an online community.

Netizens' Comments:

"I think people can make a lot of puns with their name 'MY.' lol."

"I can't believe their fandom name is MY."



"The name was given so fast."



"I think 'MY' isn't too bad."



"The fandom name is super cute in my opinion."



"I feel the company didn't put too much thought into the fandom name. lol."



"I think this is the first time that SM Entertainment revealed a fandom name this fast."



"It's cute."



"It's cute, but I think it's going to be hard to search for it when typing in 'MY' in the search bar."

"Maybe KWANGYA might be better for a fandom name. It's more unique, lol."

