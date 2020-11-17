5

Posted by haydn-an 14 minutes ago

Fans are loving the autumn photos of Red Velvet's Seulgi taken by her friend

Recently, Red Velvet fans were able to see member Seulgi through photos uploaded on social media.

On November 16th, various photos of Seulgi were posted on a social media account known to belong to one of Seulgi's acquaintances. The photos were taken when the two went on an autumn trip.

She posted the photos with the caption, "Seulgi (2020.11, Digital). We spontaneously decided to go to Neungdae station, so we don't miss out on the autumn that passes by quickly. Unnie, I like your determined facial expression. I also like your brown eyes, messy hair, and even your freckles. I like your clumsy hands that deleted all the photos I took there too. I love you."


In the photos that were revealed, Seulgi is seen posing under a tree with her camera on her neck. Seulgi is seen enjoying the season of autumn as she is also seen playing with the fallen leaves.

Seulgi also posted some of the photos taken on that day. On November 16th, Seulgi posted the photos with the caption "My heart is soft."

These photos were shared in an online community as netizens were amazed by the quality of the photos. Netizens commented, "These photos are beautiful," "They seem like a magazine pictorial," "Seulgi looks so pretty in them," and "I never thought Seulgi would be this pretty. But when she's alone, her beauty shines."

darcan73 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

you cannot take bad photos when the subject is so beautiful

pink_oracle9,557 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

'Acquaintance'? Are you being shady or just not great with English?

