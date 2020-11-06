Netizens are impressed with aespa member Giselle as she wrote the "SYNK" rap in 3 different languages

As the debut for SM Entertainment's new girl group gets closer, aespa continued to unveil new teaser content through various social media.

The girls of aespa are fully geared to make their grand entrance to the music industry with their exceptional talents. Netizens were already impressed with member Karina's singing skills as her singing practice clips were released online.

Now netizens' are impressed when it was revealed that Giselle herself wrote the rap section in the "SYNK" teaser clip. Many were impressed with her rapping, but they were even more amazed that Giselle wrote the lyric in three different languages - Korean, Japanese, and English.

After hearing the news of Giselle's amazing talents in lyric writing, many fans have praised the young artist on the teaser video.

Giselle's newly revealed rapping skills is bringing more anticipation for aespa's new debut song "Black Mamba."